Aulumu continues to carve a name for itself in the innovative tech accessories market. Its latest release is a follow-up to last year’s Red Dot Award-winning G05 phone stand. The G05 Pro Multifunction Mag Kickstand merges futuristic aesthetics with practical engineering. It also doubles as a utility tool, because you never know when you might need to fix a loose screw.

It’s for users who demand more from their everyday carry phone accessories, turning a conventional phone stand into a compact toolbox. It builds on the brand’s flagship MagSafe kickstand, offering magnetic support and mechanical interaction, but integrates it with a five-function multi-tool to enhance its everyday utility.

The G05 Pro Multifunction Mag Kickstand transforms into a pocket-sized survival toolkit. It features a screwdriver, steel file, saw, utility blade, and SIM ejector pin. All seamlessly integrated into and deployed from the same slim aluminum alloy housing. These are mini tools that are barely visible when the stand is securely attached to the back of the phone via a stable, powerful 25N magnetic force.

But they mean business when used to their full potential. The blade is strong enough to open boxes, cut rope, and trim paper, while the saw can also cut cables and open packages. Then the screwdriver features a geometric pattern on its handle that doubles as a nail or steel file.

The 360-degree rotating stand itself works as a protractor. The G05 Pro Multifunction Mag Kickstand features 0–80° free adjustment via a precision metal hinge system that lets you dial in the perfect viewing angle for work, videos, or calls. Meanwhile, the 360-degree rotation easily switches between portrait, landscape, and fidget-style rotation. This stand is lightweight at just 38g and is available in Mechanical Silver and Midnight Black finishes.

Images courtesy of Aulumu