REETLE’s SmartInk I is the “world’s first AI-powered E-ink hub for iPhone.” It’s an iPhone case with an E-ink display integrated at the back. REETLE says it’s “the only case you’ll ever need for managing your work, reading, and communication.”

It elevates the functionality of an iPhone case, not just with its slim design, but with its smart features. The case offers a sleek and lightweight protection from bumps, scratches, and drops. It also enhances productivity without the glare of the phone’s screen.

SmartInk I merges AI, display, and recording technology into its ultra-thin frame. It can record audios and transcribe them into texts. It is an e-ink reader that provides clear texts even in bright environments and displays documents, articles, and notes even without opening the phone’s main screen.

Moreover, the case’s integrated AI system supports reading actions, like summarizing texts and highlighting important points. It can also organize these key points into bullet points for note taking organization. All these tools are directly on the screen and both recording and reading options can each run for up to ten hours of use thanks to its low-power consumption.

SmartInk I also doubles as a second phone screen and thanks to its WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, users can sync content from the phone’s screen to the e-ink display. Think of its as a second monitor. Albeit, it doesn’t display colored images or texts.

Users can use the case to flash their business card or contact number, scan a QR code, customize widgets, display photos, and more. They can also easily upload recorded audios and notes from the case to cloud folders via Bluetooth or WiFi.

Images courtesy of REETLE