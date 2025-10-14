SwyftGo’s VOYAY is a versatile cabin bag offering multiple carrying options for smooth trips in and out of the airport. It has three strap options for ultimate carrying flexibilty and rolling wheels for suitcase carry. Its design also allows it to stack on top of a larger luggage for hands-free mobility.

It’s a carry-on suitcase and weekender bag in one featuring 360° smooth-rolling wheels and a concealed three-level adjustable telescopic handle. It offers three strap options—short for hand-carry, medium for shoulder carry, and long for cross-body wear. Its carry-on handle neatly tucks away when not in use to keep the bag’s sleek and streamlined silhouette. It also stacks securely on top of a larger luggage via a custom-designed luggage pass-through strap.

Moreover, the VOYAY has a sturdy design so it doubles as a footrest should you need to prop up your feet and relax while at the airport. Then its thoughtfully-designed compartments keep travel essentials organized and within easy reach and uses a combination lock to secure them .

It has a padded laptop sleeve, a quick-access front pocket for passports and tickets, and four hidden pockets to store valuables and smaller items. Of course, craftmanship is important and this design ensures it can handle the rigors of travel.

The VOYAY is made from premium materials including a durable waterproof nylon body with genuine leather trims for a refined finish. Then premium metal accents enhanced its durability and authentic smooth YKK zippers offer water-resistance. It offers 30L of storage capacity at a lighter and compact build: it weighs approximately 2.3 kg (lighter than most wheeled carry-ons) and measures just 17.32″ (H) × 13.78″ (W) × 7.88″ (D).

Images courtesy of SwyftGo