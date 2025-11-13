Old CDs, New Adventures: The Sustainable Luggage You’ll Love

The holidays are just around the corner – how’s your luggage looking? If your carry-on has seen better days or your check bag has seen one too many baggage carousels, it’s time for an upgrade. Luckily, Horizn Studios has your answer. They’re relaunching their most sustainable luggage line, the RE Series, designed for modern travelers who care as much about performance as they do the planet.

Turning Music into Eco-Smart Suitcases with The RE Series

Meet the RE Series: designed in collaboration with Sony Materials, this line pairs sustainability with practicality and matches music with your movement! The luggage’s hard shell is made from 97% recycled premium polycarbonate, sourced from those old CDs you used to listen to, turning yesterday’s music into your travel companion. This design saves over 72% of CO2 emissions without compromising durability. Even the details go the extra mile. Each case features 100% recycled materials, reminding you that every trip is an opportunity to travel greener.

But, Is It Tough Enough for Every Trip? Absolutely.

Beyond its sustainable roots, the RE Series is built for real-world travel. The recycled CD shell delivers a lightweight feel but maintains durability, giving you peace of mind as you weave through crowded airports or dash across town. Each model in the line comes with water-resistant premium lining, ultra-silent Japanese spinner wheels (no more squeaky exits!), and a lifetime warranty that keeps you covered for future adventures.

Sustainable Never Looked This Good

With the RE Series, sustainability doesn’t mean you’re sacrificing style. The line has been reimagined in bold, monochrome hues and now features two fresh shades: Glossy Mocha and Dark Slate. The minimalist colors are ready for fall and winter travel, but also offer a simple design so you can pair your luggage to your style all season long. Because when it comes to travel essentials, form and function should always go hand in hand, and Horizn makes sure they do.

Ready to Find Your Perfect Travel Companion?

And who doesn’t love a luggage line with options? The series comes in three sizes for every kind of traveler, from the weekend wanderers to world explorers. After all, every trip is a little different.

H5 RE : Cabin Luggage | 55 × 40 × 20 cm | 36 L | 2.9 kg

H6 RE : Check-In Luggage | 64 × 46 × 24 cm | 61 L | 3.7 kg

H7 RE : Check-In Luggage | 77 × 52 × 28 cm | 98 L | 4.7 kg

No matter where you’re headed, there’s a perfect luggage match from the RE Series at Horizn Studios to match your journey.