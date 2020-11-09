BEST TIMEX WATCHES

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

The Timex brand dates back to 1854 and since its launch has gone on to become one of the leading brands among watchmakers. The combination of attractive design, reasonable price point and solid craftsmanship has created a following of almost cult status.

For men buying a watch, the size is one of the most important factors to consider. Men with a larger wrist should aim for a watch with a dial of 41-45mm. Smaller wrists tend to also suit less fussy styles while bigger watches and wrists have the space for more complex faces.

Before you make a purchase, consider whether you want a simple watch or a full chronograph. The latter has more features including a stopwatch and an independent second hand. For many men, a watch provides everything necessary but if you’re likely to take part in sporting activity you could find a chronograph’s extra functionality is useful.

Where are Timex watches made?

Timex is a real success story of American design that’s gone global, now incorporating elements from many countries around the world. Although Timex originated in the US, and there’s still a factory there, the watches can be manufactured in a number of different locations including luxury designs from Switzerland as well as East Asia, Europe and the Philippines. Regardless of the location of manufacture, the Timex watch is always based on designs and technology developed in the USA and Germany.

There are some collections which are made exclusively in the USA, including those in the American Documents range.

Which model of Timex watches are most popular?

Timex have such a vast collection of styles, it’s almost impossible to pinpoint a single design that’s head and shoulders above the rest. Chronographs tend to always feature among the top-selling designs but the lure of classic analog style is also strong.

However, if we had to pick just one, it would possibly be the Ironman. Released almost two decades ago, this sporty style is a digital timepiece that’s tough and strong yet looks good when worn. The myriad of features included have made it one of the the top-selling Timex watches of all time.

What is the price range of Timex Watches?

Despite its quality and impressive pedigree, Timex are renowned for creating timepieces which are easily affordable. However, they do make luxury watches too and on occasions even design for other brands. For example, a jewel-encrusted $74,000 Versace watch may on first appearance seem to be completely unrelated to Timex, but behind the scenes, Timex were responsible for creating every element.

Of course, this is very much the exception rather than the norm as very few guys are going to be able to shell out that kind of money for a nice watch, regardless of how stunning it looks. The good news is that the regular range of Timex starts at around $40 and goes up to $495. This provides an excellent selection for every price point, offering budget watches which don’t compromise on quality.

What type of Timex watches are available?

Timex watches for men come in a broad range of style and sizes, so whether you’re looking for a posh timepiece for those fancy occasions or a sporty number for wearing out and about, you’ll find your match. As one of the original watchmakers from the US, Timex have had plenty of practice in designing top-selling watches and it shows in the styles on offer.

There’s a classic style about analog and these look flawless when paired with a sharp suit, or smart casual wear. But there’s nothing naff about their digital designs either, offering chronograph functions with a chunky and more urban appeal. Wristbands come in leather, nylon, stainless steel and fabric so whatever your personal preference, you won’t be short on choice.

Time’s up!

Tick tock, it’s time to finish up! Our selection of Timex watches for men certainly throws up a conundrum: with so many striking designs to pick from, which one will you choose?

If you’re looking for technology and a watch that can track your heart rate while you’re working out it’s impossible to see past the iConnect. One of the premium range of Timex watches, it’s still extremely affordable. Its round face means it doesn’t look as clunky as some other smart watches on the market but it still offers the same broad range of functions and compatibility with Android and iOS. For technology fans, the iConnect would qualify as the best Timex watch.

The Ironman range is hard to beat as a traditional sports watch and there’s three included in our hot list of 21. Which one you pick is a matter of personal choice but if you want the fullest range of features and your wrist can handle a larger dial, the Ironman Full-Size Men’s Watch has just about everything that an active guy could need. For those with a smaller, wiry frame the supersized dimensions might be a bit too much but there are two other Ironman watches which are slightly smaller.

The pared-back style is huge right now; if that’s your preference, maybe you’ve already checked out our guide to minimalist wallets for men? This Bauhaus-inspired design is a chronograph but doesn’t look overloaded or crowded. For some men, this could just be the perfect balance of function and aesthetics, creating a well-crafted modern watch that offers the best of both worlds.

OK, we’ll own up…we can’t decide which of these Timex men’s watches we prefer. There’s not a watch on this list that we wouldn’t slip on our wrist and rock the look all night long.