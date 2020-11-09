BEST TIMEX WATCHES
1
If you hanker after a chronograph but still lean towards classic styling, the Fairfield is a timepiece you should take a look at. Its simplistic appearance will appeal to many, offering functionality on a watch which is sized to look good on most wrists.
The best of both worlds kicks off this list as this watch brings a bit of everything. Smart retro design with all the features of a chronograph provides a watch that looks good when worn with a suit, as well as when you’re on the go. For the finishing tough, the clever Indiglo glow feature is included, providing enhanced visibility in dim lighting.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 41mm
- Band Material Leather
- Band Width 21mm
2
Bright and funky, the Timex weekender comes in 17 different colors so there’s no excuse not to look good. This isn’t your typical smart watch but a younger, more vibrant design that’s very modern in its appearance while still featuring the high-quality of Timex timepieces. The nylon band adds a pop of color which is a pretty unusual quality in a brand-name watch.
This is one of Timex’s cheaper watches and with its smaller face and lack of additional functionality, it’s a pick for someone who only wants the basics. If you’re happy with a watch that stands out for its quirky good looks and performs to immaculate precision, but you’re not worried about any fancy extras, this is the perfect watch for you.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 38mm
- Band Material Nylon
- Band Width 20mm
3
This multifunctional Southview Timex watch is a real gentlemen’s piece with its deep brown leather band and sombre black face. Oozing class and sophistication, this is a watch to wear if you want to show you’ve got impeccable taste. At 41mm it’s the larger side of average, a compatible size for almost every wrist and leaving plenty of room for the three chronograph dials.
While you can’t wear this watch while enjoying a swim, it’s water-resistant to 30m. This means it can survive very brief immersions in water or general splashes. It does have a number of excellent features including a 24hr time, date and day it doesn’t include the much-loved Indiglo. If you plan on using your watch in dimly lit conditions, you’d be better looking for a model which includes the Indiglo backlight.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 41mm
- Band Material Leather
- Band Width 20mm
4
Timex watches for men come in various styles and this stainless steel timepiece is modern and unfussy. The silver-toned face and band combine in a low-key design that’s not extravagant or flashy. Arabic numerals on a white dial makes it easy to read with just a quick glance which helps as the face is smaller than many others at just 35mm. If you’re not built like the proverbial brick building and instead have a smaller frame, this could be a far more flattering pick.
This watch is splash-proof, scratch-resistant and has the Indiglo backlight, making it an all-round winner for many guys who prefer a bracelet-style metal watch.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 35mm
- Band Material Stainless Steel
- Band Width 18mm
5
What’s more macho than a black watch? A black Ironman watch of course! And that’s what Timex have created here with a timepiece we think is cooler than cool. You don’t have to dig the Avengers or be into extreme sports performance to wear it though; it’s just a sturdy and solid watch which is accurate and well-made.
A watch rather than a chronograph, the Ironman simply provides the time rather than offering a swathe of complicated features.With a dial thats just over 42mm, it’s a bold design that won’t be missed. It’s water-resistant up to 100m and unlike many other Timex men’s watches, you can wear it while swimming. The Indiglo backlight is also included for use in dim conditions.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 42.5mm
- Band Material Silicon
- Band Width 19.5mm
6
Finally, the first digital watch on our list; you didn’t think they were all going to be analog did you? However, digital watches are far more than the lazy option as this bad boy shows. Completely compatible with both iOS and Android this is more like a smartphone on your wrist than a conventional watch as it’s packed full of funky features. Track your steps, your sleep and monitor your activity as well as staying connected to all of your favorite social media while on the move.
You can make and receive calls too and the minimalistic touchscreen display makes it easy to use with accuracy. No worries about fat fingers and thumbs here with a design that’s perfectly sized for larger man hands.
Specs
- Display Digital
- Case Diameter 45mm
- Band Material Silicone
- Band Width 22mm
7
If one digital watch wasn’t enough, we’re now bringing you another except this time you’ve got the choice of analog too. That’s right, there’s the option of reading the watch using either the analog face or the digital numbers. This may seem a bit like overkill but it means you’ve got the facilities of a chronograph, including an alarm and timer, combined with the classic styling of analog. You can also set the digital element to a different time zone, useful if you’re working across different coasts, or even internationally.
Available in a range of muted colors, the style is undeniably sophisticated yet robust, with the Timex touch that’s been so popular over the years. Indiglo technology is included in this timepiece, allowing the face to be read easily in the dark.
Specs
- Display Analog-Digital
- Case Diameter 41mm
- Band Material Leather
- Band Width 20mm
8
Part of the Skyline collection, this slimline Timex watch is one of the simplest designs you’ll find anywhere yet also one of the most attractive. There’s an irresistible quality about the minimalist face which bears only two numbers – the 6 and 12 – with the rest of the hour markers using just a basic line. This gives it a retro feel that’s gone full circle and is now very on-trend. Forget about the bling, understated sophistication is the way to go with this little beauty.
With a diameter of 40mm and a thickness of just 6.5mm, this watch is slimmer and more lightweight than many others. This means it particularly suits smaller wrists and frames, allowing it to be worn without looking like a brick strapped onto the arm.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 40mm
- Band Material Leather
- Band Width 20mm
9
Bringing the adventurous spirit of the boy scout into adulthood, this watch is a fun timepieces that’s ready to go out and explore. The nylon strap was created for outdoor use and the whole watch was specifically designed to be able to easily withstand the elements. Of course, whether you’re as tough as your watch is another matter completely!
Some of the features you’ll find included are scratch-resistant mineral glass, a 10-year life on the battery, water-resistance of up to 100 meters and an Indiglo backlight for use in low light conditions. It’s smart enough to look good when worn for daily use but it’s also robust, tough and durable too. Available in 26 different color combinations, it’s a great mix of practical function and funky styling.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 40mm
- Band Material Nylon
- Band Width 20mm
10
Another stainless steel bracelet design, this Timex men’s watch is a large and masculine design with a black face. There’s some nifty little design touches such as on the hour hand – look closely and you’ll see a “T” featured in the end circle. It’s not a chronograph but includes the date, which for many guys is the only extra they need.
You can’t go deep-sea diving with this watch on but it is water-resistant up to 50m. This makes it suitable for short swims, but no snorkelling or dives. The hands are luminous and the popular Indiglo feature is included so if you want a watch to wear at night, this could be the boy you need.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 42mm
- Band Material Stainless Steel
- Band Width 20mm
11
If mod and retro styling is your thing, this men’s Timex watch could be the model you’ve been waiting for. A brown leather strap and a large white face give it a vintage feel that’s very on-trend. The day and date are included in the face and it’s much bigger than many other Timex models with a face diameter of 44mm.
This is just your classic men’s watch, albeit crafted beautifully. It’s water-resistant to 30m so won’t fall apart if you get splashed but don’t plan on taking it for a dip.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 44mm
- Band Material Leather
- Band Width 22mm
12
What’s better than one Ironman watch? Two Ironman watches of course – and here’s the second in our list. This is even bigger than the last one: at 45mm it’s a whopper of a watch that will suit the larger guy. Unlike the last Ironman, this is most definitely a Timex sports watch and includes a raft of features that any active guy will love.
These include a 30-lap memory, alarm, countdown timer, 100-hour chronograph and dual time zones. If that wasn’t quite enough, it’s also water-resistant to 100m so feel free to enjoy a swim or even go snorkeling, but no diving.
Specs
- Display Digital
- Case Diameter 45mm
- Band Material Resin
- Band Width 20mm
13
For a watch that’s perfect for day or night, take a look at the Briarwood design from Timex. Effortlessly elegant, this wrist piece is far more compatible with a suit or evening wear than on rugged pursuits in the field. That’s not to say it isn’t durable as the stainless steel bracelet is crafted to last while still looking like a high-class accessory.
Available in a range of color combinations, as well as with a leather strap there’s something for every taste. The steel bracelets expand to fit wrists of up to 8 inches offering a comfortable fit during wear.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 40mm
- Band Material Stainless Steel
- Band Width 20mm
14
What’s better than two Ironman watches? Three Ironman watches – and here’s the third! The series of Timex sports watches is such a hit, it’s worth including several from the range including this the Ironman Essential 30.
Another larger style at 43mm, this Ironman is a godsend for sporty guys with a customizable alarm, stopwatch, 30 lap memory and the choice of 24 or 24 hour clock. The Indiglo backlight means you can train in low light conditions while the water-resistance of 100m allows you to swim and snorkel (but not dive) without taking the watch off.
Specs
- Display Digital
- Case Diameter 43mm
- Band Material Silicone
- Band Width 15mm
15
The Highland Timex watch is smaller and slimmer than other Timex designs, offering a smart style that’s ideal good for the office as well as evenings out. An expandable band offers comfort while also looking classy for a timepiece that won’t break the bank.
A date window accompanies Arabic numerals for an easy to read dial, and it’s available in a choice of colors. The watch is water-resistant down to 50m, giving the ability to swim for brief periods but don’t risk snorkeling or diving.
Specs
- Display Analogue
- Case Diameter 39mm
- Band Material Stainless Steel
- Band Width 20mm
16
The Woodcrest Drive Timex men’s watch is fairly similar to the previous entry on our list, the Highland Street. It’s another stainless steel band watch with a design that’s elegant and smart. It’s a smidge bigger and there’s a textured inner dial, but there’s not a huge amount of difference in the appearance. Once again the band is expandable, a convenient feature that makes it comfy to wear.
This watch isn’t quite as water-resistant, only offering protection up to 30m. This means while it’s fine for splashes and general wet weather, it’s not recommended for swimming, snorkeling or diving.
Specs
- Display Analogue
- Case Diameter 40mm
- Band Material Stainless Steel
- Band Width 20mm
17
Take a step back in time with this spectacular watch from Timex, a classic design which harnesses the very best of retro appeal. Slip this little beaut onto your wrist and you’ll feel strangely drawn to cravats, a top hat and a brass walking cane. Well, perhaps not quite…but this watch certainly embodies the class of a bygone era.
On a more functional note, you’ll get the date, day and 24-hour clock on this timepiece, plus scratch-resistant mineral glass. It’s water-resistant to 30m so it’s survive an accidental soaking but it’s not advisable to take your watch for a proper swim.
Specs
- Display Analogue
- Case Diameter 41mm
- Band Material Leather
- Band Width 20mm
18
Love the look but don’t want to commit to a single color? If this sounds familiar, the Weekender is the best Timex watch for you. The high-quality stitched leather strap is deliberately designed for easy removal, featuring an innovative quick-release mechanism. This leaves you free to fit any other 20mm strap which is either quick-release, slip-thru or traditional. Who said switching up your accessories had to be hard?
The styling is iconic and attractive, and will appeal to those who like the classic, retro vibe. Medium-sized, this watch won’t overwhelm and it’s fitted with smart features including the Indiglo backlight, scratch-resistant glass and water-resistance up to 30m.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 40mm
- Band Material Leather
- Band Width 20mm
19
Out of all the Timex watches, this isn’t the design for the shy guy. Bold, proud and loud this timepiece has been created to be seen…and of course admired. It is a real thing of beauty with its multifunctional styling, luminous analog hands and black negative display. Silver and black with accents of electric blue, the large 44.2mm face is one of the biggest on this list.
It’s not all about style though, as this watch has real substance too. It offers full chronograph functions including a 24 hour timer, three alarms, a military time mode, a calendar and three time zones. It’s hardwearing and rugged too with a tough resin casing and water-resistance of up to 50m. With a scratch-resistant glass and Indiglo technology, this is the watch for the guy who’s serious about getting active. Of course, you could just rock the look and pretend that you wear it while out on military maneuvers…we won’t tell.
Specs
- Display Analog-digital
- Case Diameter 44.2mm
- Band Material Resin
- Band Width 23.8mm
20
Like some of the other more outdoorsy designs, this Timex men’s watch won’t win any awards for high class and sophistication and would look more than a little out of place teamed with a smart suit. However, for the guy that likes to enjoy the natural world, the rugged design is absolutely perfect.
The hook-and-loop nylon strap is hardwearing and adjustable while the resin casing is more than capable of sustaining a few knocks here and there. The contrast black-and-white face makes is easy to see the time at a glance and in low light, there’s the innovative Indiglo function. At just 38mm it’s smaller than many of the other Timex watches, but the size is far more practical for physical activities.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 38mm
- Band Material Nylon
- Band Width 20mm
21
And last but certainly not least is this classy little chronograph. If you like the functionality of a chronograph but aren’t a fan of fussy, over-complicated designs this watch could just offer the ideal balance. Intended to mimic the architectural simplicity of Bauhaus, Timex have included the practical functions of a chronograph while simultaneously minimizing the unnecessary showiness.
What’s left is a timepiece which offers everything you’d expect from a chronograph in a mid-sized face which isn’t too overbearing. Water-resistant to 30 meters, the all-black design is fitted with the popular Indiglo feature for use in low light. With a perforated leather strap, it’s comfortable on the wrist and we think this is a nifty little number to end on.
Specs
- Display Analog
- Case Diameter 41mm
- Band Material Leather
- Band Width 20mm
The Timex brand dates back to 1854 and since its launch has gone on to become one of the leading brands among watchmakers. The combination of attractive design, reasonable price point and solid craftsmanship has created a following of almost cult status.
For men buying a watch, the size is one of the most important factors to consider. Men with a larger wrist should aim for a watch with a dial of 41-45mm. Smaller wrists tend to also suit less fussy styles while bigger watches and wrists have the space for more complex faces.
Before you make a purchase, consider whether you want a simple watch or a full chronograph. The latter has more features including a stopwatch and an independent second hand. For many men, a watch provides everything necessary but if you’re likely to take part in sporting activity you could find a chronograph’s extra functionality is useful.
Where are Timex watches made?
Timex is a real success story of American design that’s gone global, now incorporating elements from many countries around the world. Although Timex originated in the US, and there’s still a factory there, the watches can be manufactured in a number of different locations including luxury designs from Switzerland as well as East Asia, Europe and the Philippines. Regardless of the location of manufacture, the Timex watch is always based on designs and technology developed in the USA and Germany.
There are some collections which are made exclusively in the USA, including those in the American Documents range.
Which model of Timex watches are most popular?
Timex have such a vast collection of styles, it’s almost impossible to pinpoint a single design that’s head and shoulders above the rest. Chronographs tend to always feature among the top-selling designs but the lure of classic analog style is also strong.
However, if we had to pick just one, it would possibly be the Ironman. Released almost two decades ago, this sporty style is a digital timepiece that’s tough and strong yet looks good when worn. The myriad of features included have made it one of the the top-selling Timex watches of all time.
What is the price range of Timex Watches?
Despite its quality and impressive pedigree, Timex are renowned for creating timepieces which are easily affordable. However, they do make luxury watches too and on occasions even design for other brands. For example, a jewel-encrusted $74,000 Versace watch may on first appearance seem to be completely unrelated to Timex, but behind the scenes, Timex were responsible for creating every element.
Of course, this is very much the exception rather than the norm as very few guys are going to be able to shell out that kind of money for a nice watch, regardless of how stunning it looks. The good news is that the regular range of Timex starts at around $40 and goes up to $495. This provides an excellent selection for every price point, offering budget watches which don’t compromise on quality.
What type of Timex watches are available?
Timex watches for men come in a broad range of style and sizes, so whether you’re looking for a posh timepiece for those fancy occasions or a sporty number for wearing out and about, you’ll find your match. As one of the original watchmakers from the US, Timex have had plenty of practice in designing top-selling watches and it shows in the styles on offer.
There’s a classic style about analog and these look flawless when paired with a sharp suit, or smart casual wear. But there’s nothing naff about their digital designs either, offering chronograph functions with a chunky and more urban appeal. Wristbands come in leather, nylon, stainless steel and fabric so whatever your personal preference, you won’t be short on choice.
Time’s up!
Tick tock, it’s time to finish up! Our selection of Timex watches for men certainly throws up a conundrum: with so many striking designs to pick from, which one will you choose?
If you’re looking for technology and a watch that can track your heart rate while you’re working out it’s impossible to see past the iConnect. One of the premium range of Timex watches, it’s still extremely affordable. Its round face means it doesn’t look as clunky as some other smart watches on the market but it still offers the same broad range of functions and compatibility with Android and iOS. For technology fans, the iConnect would qualify as the best Timex watch.
The Ironman range is hard to beat as a traditional sports watch and there’s three included in our hot list of 21. Which one you pick is a matter of personal choice but if you want the fullest range of features and your wrist can handle a larger dial, the Ironman Full-Size Men’s Watch has just about everything that an active guy could need. For those with a smaller, wiry frame the supersized dimensions might be a bit too much but there are two other Ironman watches which are slightly smaller.
The pared-back style is huge right now; if that’s your preference, maybe you’ve already checked out our guide to minimalist wallets for men? This Bauhaus-inspired design is a chronograph but doesn’t look overloaded or crowded. For some men, this could just be the perfect balance of function and aesthetics, creating a well-crafted modern watch that offers the best of both worlds.
OK, we’ll own up…we can’t decide which of these Timex men’s watches we prefer. There’s not a watch on this list that we wouldn’t slip on our wrist and rock the look all night long.