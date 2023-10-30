Many of our readers would argue that analog-mechanical timepieces should be the only ones we should care about. Digital-analog hybrids or digital-only, on the other hand, do not hold any value in the long term. However, as always, we encourage everyone to pursue whatever fits their personal tastes. If you agree, then check out this awesome retro-inspired collaboration between The James Brand and Timex.

Neon hues are often incorporated as accents with some exceptions which opt to use these shades as the main colorways of their products. The high visibility effects the palette provides make it ideal for some apparel, footwear, gadgets, and accessories. Given how well it draws attention, this version of a classic model becomes an instant highlight wherever you go.

The James Brand is renowned for its lineup of EDC and lifestyle products. We’ve featured plenty of their wares for some time now, which is why this partnership with Timex seems like a cool co-branded project. It sports a 39 mm resin case with a lug width of 22 mm just in case you want to pair it with an aftermarket strap. This material is robust and can withstand impacts like a champ.

Its case back is crafted out of stainless steel, while the included band is made out of upcycled ocean plastic. It’s a minor yet significant detail that some consumers might want to keep in mind. The James Brand Edition of the Timex Ironman is mostly presented in black, but the crimson buttons, neon yellow fixed bezel, and turquoise strap endows with a vibrant profile.

“The TJB edition of the classic Timex Ironman® fuses lightweight durability, modern design and energizing colors that look great on the wrist,” reads the product description. “It’s built with all you’d expect from an Ironman, Including a countdown timer, a 30 lap memory stopwatch, customizable alarm, and an Indiglo dial.” In related news, there is also a matching folding knife and wallet.

Images courtesy of The James Brand/Timex