Screwdrivers can be tricky to work with when dealing with hard-to-reach screws or those stuck in awkward angles. But the titanium ratchet driver from TiMate, called the Arcos Driver, makes the task effortless with its four-angled fold design.

Tight spaces are not a challenge for this “Most Flexible Ratchet EDC Tool in the World.” It adapts to the task at hand in real time, so you can work efficiently and comfortably. The articulating head locks at different angles (0, 30, 60, and 90 degrees) so you don’t have to twist your wrist awkwardly to reach tight spaces.

The last angle transforms the tool into in an L-shaped configuration, similar to a hex or Allen key. The Arcos Driver also keeps bits within easy reach. It has a magnetic bit storage that holds two bits of either 4mm precision bits or standard 6mm bits, and an eternal pen.

This tool also offers ergonomic control and maximum performance. It has a top pressure cap that spins smoothly and freely in your palm. There’s no stressfull downward pressure needed as the cap moves fluidly from start to finish, making it ideal for long sessions and is fidget-friendly too.

Moreover, Arcos Driver features a straightforward ratchet system that eliminates the guesswork. It switches seamlessly between three distinct modes: forward movement for a smooth, consistent torque and reverse for efficient removal of screws. It also has a lock mode that offers precise, stable control of the driver.

This tool is light in the hands and in the pocket yet built to withstand heavy-duty use. It offers lightweight strength from its aerospace-grade titanium shell with carbon fiber inlays. Arcos Driver clocks in at just 70 grams and measures 4.9″ long, making it ultra-pocketable.

