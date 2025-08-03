Matador’s Beast28 Ultralight Technical Backpack keeps the load off your back for a comfortable travel or adventure. Its ergonomic design distributes heavy load evenly and moves along with your body. Additional thoughtful features also ensure you stay hydrated and your load protected.

Designed for outdoor adventures, this 28-liter backpack boasts an ultralightweight (1lb 8oz) yet technical build to ensure strength and durability. It’s built from a mixture of ultra-strong materials including 210D Robic high tenacity nylon with ultra-tear strength coating (UTS) and water-resistant DWR finish. It also has YKK zippers for enhanced water resistance and 100D Bluesign nylon ripstop with PU waterproofing for resistance against wear, tear, and abrasion.

Meanwhile, 210D nylon bonded thread with Bartack reinforced construction adds structural integrity. Then EVA foam padding on the back, hip belt, and shoulders straps ensure a comfortable carry. Speaking of comfort, Matador’s Beast28 backpack evenly distributes load with its adjustable hip belt and sternum strap. It’s built-in flexible steel frame suspension system also allows agility. It provides comfort and torsion so you can move around freely.

Moreover, the suspension offers the backpack compact packability. It can twist and fold so you can store the backpack into its dedicated compression sack when not in use. The spring steel frame easily bounces back into shape when released.

Matador’s Beast28 keeps your gear organized and easily accessible with its clamshell style opening. It has an oversized front compartment that extends to the bottom of the pack and a zippered interior pocket for smaller items. Valuable items can go into the small interior pocket with keyloop. Conveniently, it has an internal hydration sleeve for 1-3 liter reservoirs, with hose routing features on both shoulder straps for a customized fit.

