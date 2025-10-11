Most of us probably encountered situations wherein a source of illumination would have made a huge difference. Given that almost everybody has a smartphone with them, a flashlight is always within reach. Unfortunately, even the most rugged handsets in the market will eventually fail when exposed to the elements and other hazards. Thus, what we all need is a handy yet durable EDC flashlight like the K1 from ACEBEAM.

Although there are pocket-friendly flashlights with extremely wallet-friendly pricing, these cannot hold a candle to heavy-duty options like those from ACEBEAM. The company offers a wide range of models listed under various categories. As for the K1, you can find it under the EDC flashlight lineup. What makes this SKU special is the versatility it brings to the table.

ACEBEAM K1 Key Specifications

Material : AL6061-T6 aluminum (Body)/Stainless Steel (Clip)

: AL6061-T6 aluminum (Body)/Stainless Steel (Clip) Length : 4.33″

: 4.33″ Head Diameter : 1″

: 1″ Tube Diameter : 0.63″

: 0.63″ Weight : 2.73 Ounces (Battery Included)

: 2.73 Ounces (Battery Included) Ingress Protection Rating : IP68 (Fully Submersible As Deep As 6.5 Feet For Up To 30 Minutes

: IP68 (Fully Submersible As Deep As 6.5 Feet For Up To 30 Minutes Light Switching System : Rotary Magnetic Ring

: Rotary Magnetic Ring Power Switch : Tail (Top Of Handle)

: Tail (Top Of Handle) Battery Type : 14500 Lithium-Ion (AA Compatible)

: 14500 Lithium-Ion (AA Compatible) Battery Capacity : 1,000 mAh

: 1,000 mAh Main Light : CREE XP-LR 6500K LED

: CREE XP-LR 6500K LED Main Light Max Output : 1,000 Lumens

: 1,000 Lumens Main Light Max Throw Distance : 765 Feet

: 765 Feet Laser Pointer : Green (Class 1/Class 3R)

: Green (Class 1/Class 3R) UV Light Type: 1000mW 365nm (Long Wave Ultraviolet)

Design And Build Quality

Based on our hands-on experience with other ACEBEAM flashlights in the past, we can safely say this fresh face in the catalog won’t disappoint. From the moment you hold it in your hands, the K1 feels solid with a bit of heft (a good thing in our opinion). This attribute is typically a good sign that its construction uses only top-notch materials.

The brand’s use of AL6061-T6 aluminum is an excellent decision. This metal strikes a great balance between weight savings and toughness. Likewise, it undergoes an anodization process that is more than just for cosmetic purposes, as it comes with additional benefits.

It forms a protective oxide layer, which then enhances the housing’s overall toughness, resistance against corrosion, resistance against moisture, and thermal performance. You can get it in a stealthy shade of black or an elegant teal hue — both tout a matte finish. Our personal pick is the latter.

Another subtle yet thoughtful aspect of the K1’s design is found on the handle. Instead of the usual knurling texture to enhance grip, ACEBEAM opts for a series of ridges that run the length of its body. We prefer this over the former since it’s less likely to scratch the skin.

Features And Functionalities

The ACEBEAM K1 is a surprisingly sleek and compact EDC flashlight in contrast to other makes and models in the same category. At only 4.33″ long and 1″ wide at its thickest section, this easily fits into most pockets and easy-access compartments in most types of bags. There’s also an integrated stainless steel clip to keep it in place when you’re on the move.

Despite its somewhat diminutive size, this bad boy packs a punch when it comes to illumination. Armed with a CREE XP-LR 6500K LED, you can easily light up large areas with its maximum output of 1,000 lumens and peak beam intensity of 12,432 candelas. If you need to be discreet, the K1 can dial things down to a modest 9 lumens.

Other modes include medium (200 lumens) and strobe. Now that we’re done with its standard capability, next is the green laser pointer — available in Class 1 or Class 3R. The function is extremely nifty when you need to single out an object from afar or give a presentation at work or in class. Lastly, we have the UV light setting, which has plenty of practical applications.

The 1000mW 365nm (Long Wave Ultraviolet) module can reveal otherwise invisible details to the naked eye. Once activated, users can scan areas to detect bodily fluids, pests, counterfeit currency, topical medical conditions, and a whole lot more. We are huge fans of the intuitive rotary magnetic switching system on the K1.

ACEBEAM’s engineering team really nailed it with this one. The tactile action and feedback you feel when the dial rotates mimics the satisfaction you get from a high-end metallic fidget toy. Meanwhile, the power button’s location at the top of the handle makes it easy to activate with your thumb.

This EDC flashlight includes a removable 1,000 mAh 14500 lithium-ion battery. You can charge the latter via a built-in USB-C port. Another highlight of the K1 is its wide voltage support, which makes it compatible with both regular dry cell AA batteries and NiMH batteries.

A wide voltage range has always been a defining selling point of ACEBEAM’s products. Their mission statement is to ensure compatibility with various battery types to adapt to a variety of emergency situations. The K1 boasts an IP68 rating, which means it’s practically ready for outdoor adventures and other related activities.

Our Takeaway

After our comprehensive overview of the ACEBEAM K1, there’s no logical reason not to get one. With an affordable price point and a slew of bells and whistles, this needs to be in everyone’s EDC kit. Grab a few for your household, and maybe throw some in your grab-and-go bag or survival kit. So far, there are no downsides to speak of here. However, the only gripe we can come up with is the lack of more color options.

