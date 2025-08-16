TiMav’s Nextool simplifies your everyday utility tools into one sleek and compact gear designed to replace your old toolbox. This multi-tool packs a screwdriver, saw, blade and more, making it ideal outdoor and survival gear.

It has ten integrated functions packed into a lightweight, robust, and smooth rectangular titanium frame. It has a magnetic 1/4″ bit driver, compatible with standard 1/4″ hex bits, for loosening or tightening screws. Then within the fold-out frame is a magnetic bit storage for a spare 6mm bit for quick and easy bit swaps when needed.

Moreover, the NexTool packs a sharp blade that can cut cardboard, rope, plastic, tape, leather and sharpen pencils with ease. This is a TSA-friendly tool with a tool-free replaceable blade for effortless blade swaps. Just replace with any of the common scalpel blades: No.18, 19, 20, 21, 23, B23, 24, 25A, and 26.

Meanwhile, hidden within its frame are other tools including a glass breaker, a bottle opener, a flathead screwdriver, and a dual-grit file. The added aerospace-grade serrated edge blade pulls double duty as a mini saw. Engineered for precision chaos-cutting, it can split cardboard, saw branches up to 1.5″ thick, and shave wood for kindling. Moreover, it can cut paracord, straps, or vines, and also works for notching and scoring.

NexTool is designed for heavy-duty use with its CNC-machined corrosion-resistant aerospace-grade GR5 titanium construction. It packs light and compact at just 3.95 oz and 3.15″ long. Plus, its ergonomic design makes it easy in the hands thanks to micro-textured access grooves. It has thumb-sized invitations etched into the titanium frame and into each tool for easy, no-dig access.

Images courtesy of TiMav