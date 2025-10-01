Tom Beckbe’s Classic Camo Whiskey Tote offers a secure and stylish way to transport bottles of whiskey, wine, or other spirits. It’s a convenient carry companion on the go, with elegant aesthetic and robust design built with weather protection.

Forget flimsy paper or plastic bags and even bulky canvas bags when carrying bottles of spirits. This tote offers is an inconspicuous and trendy option with its everyday carry bag silhouette. It has full-grain leather handles that provide enough grip support and wide coverage area to support either a hand carry or arm carry.

Tom Beckbe’s Classic Camo Whiskey Tote can hold two bottles. It has a padded, removable divider to prevent the bottles from bumping into each other during transport. Then the slide-through strap with a durable antique brass hardware not only adds a rugged touch. It also keeps the bottles in place and prevents them from slipping out.

Moreover, the tote bag itself has a padded, waterproof synthetic interior lining for enhanced protection from bumps. Then the 14 oz. waxed cotton/nylon canvas shell is weatherproof, which makes it relatively easy to clean with soap and water.

Tom Beckbe’s Classic Camo Whiskey Tote also has four exterior slip pockets to store other on-the-go or drinking essentials like a corkscrew or bottle opener, or if you’re feeling adventurous, then a couple of wine glasses to complete the setup. It’s also sized just right for easy transport in and out of the urban jungle at a measurement of 12″ (H) x 4″ (W) x 11″ (L). This tote bag comes in two Classic Camo patterns: Timber and Marsh.

Images courtesy of Tom Beckbe