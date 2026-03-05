The Ti-RevoBit Ratchet from Pocketworks offers a unique format to the multi-tool design. Similar to IdeaSpark’s Revolver S, it houses screw bits in a revolving cylinder like those found in handguns.

The housing choice is a unique departure from the all-too-common tubular magnetic bit storage. It’s not merely for gimmick though, as it functions smoothly, providing quick and easy access to five included quarter-inch S2 steel bits, as well as an extension rod.

The spinning movement also offers a mesmerizing, fidget-friendly distraction for idle hands or for stress relief. Conveniently, the Ti-RevoBit works with third-party bits so you have freedom to mix and match your collection. One end of the tool serves as the bit driver that securely holds the bit in place during use with a locked-in pivot movement.

Meanwhile, a dual-direction ratchet module is accessible from either side of the tool. The tool offers an intuitive 180° reversible folding design that allows you to instantly change the direction of the ratchet mechanism, which is helpful when tightening or loosening screws.

Moreover, the folding structure prevents the extension rod or bit from slipping out under heavy force when inserted into the ratchet hole. Then a couple of fold-out tools are alongside the cylinder. One is a multi-tool in itself, packing a nail puller, box opener, pry bar, and saw.

The other is a replaceable utility blade great for everyday small cutting, slicing, or DIY tasks. In case of emergency, the tungsten alloy window-breaking stud located at the non-bit slot end can easily break glass. Ti-RevoBit also has ten tritium slots for visibility in the dark.

