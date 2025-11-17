Digital nomads will love the technical convenience that the BULLETAG brings. More than just a keychain accessory, it boasts versatile functionality. It stores and transfers data, charges mobile devices, and even works as a tracking device.

This is a pocket-sized powerhouse that offers up to 100W of USB-C fast charging and a secure 256GB SD storage module. Forget SD cards or bulky thumb drives, this device supports all kinds of documents, even 4k videos, and high-resolution images.

Plus, the Bulletag Pro packs a USB 3.0 connection for super-fast data transfers between devices regardless of the file size. More than a secure storage for your digital life, it also helps keep tabs on your other EDC essentials.

This device serves as a universal tracker that supports both iOS and Android systems. It seamlessly integrated Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My tracking networks in its compact frame, so you can attach it to your bag, keys, or wallet for peace of mind incase you misplace or lose them.

Conveniently, the tracker quietly recharges itself automatically each time you plug the Bulletag Pro to ensure it never runs out of power or connection. This means it stays powered for life, making it a sustainable choice since you don’t have to worry about battery replacements.

Meanwhile, a rugged IP65-rating makes it a hardy device that can witstand the elements. It can handle rain, dust, and grit, plus its companion heavy-duty lanyard with a 5kg max load capacity ensures it stays secure during outdoor adventures, whether you’re hiking, biking, or navigating the urban jungle. All the while, it doesn’t add bulk and heft to your pocket at a weight of merely 18 grams.

Images courtesy of Bulletag