Outdoor adventures call for reliable gear that can get you out of sticky and dark situations. When it comes to flashlights, you should look for something compact, lightweight, and designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor use. Such is TiMate’s latest creation the Wayfinder Flashlight.

This is a quick-release flashlight, hence its name. Its grab-and-illuminate design provides a strong and swift source of light so you don’t have to fumble around in the dark. Speaking of illumination, a simple twist switch on the head gives you two options of brightness. It emits up to 120 lumens under high and 20 lumens under low.

The Wayfinder Flashlight also features a magnetic quick-release mechanism on the tail to enhance its portability and you can attach it to any metal surface for hands-free use. The strong magnets also prevent accidental detachment of your gear when it’s tethered to a key ring, a lanyard, or pendant via its keychain hole. Conveniently, it also has a dual-directional detachable back clip for added versatility. You can attach the flashlight to your hat, bag, pants, or pockets by putting the back clip on reverse.

TiMate also made this gear light in the hands yet robust with its precision CNC-machined premium GR5 titanium shell which conceals a USB-charging port under the flashlight head. It only takes 30 minutes for a full-charge and indicator lights show the charging progress (red: charging, green: fully charged). Aside from illumination, this flashlight also has an attack head at the rear end which can easily break glass or serve as a self-defense tool.

The Wayfinder Flashlight is also IPX8-rated waterproof so it can withstand being submerged in water. All these great features come in a robust and compact design that’s only 2.72″ long and 0.63″ wide. It easily fits in your pocket, along with your keys, or act as a pendant for swift action anytime.

Images courtesy of TiMate