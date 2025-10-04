Ditch the bulky tool box and the cheap flimsy utility tools for your on-the-go everyday fixes. TiMate’s GripNGo 2.0 is designed to replace your used and abused pocket tools with its durable and versatile design that can easily and efficiently handle every fix, tweak, and more.

This is your on-the-go EDC driver boasting a sleek and compact form crafted from lightweight, corrosion resistant, and strong CNC-machined Grade 5 Titanium. Engineered for strength, precision, and everyday portability, it features a unique mechanism that makes every task effortless and fun.

TiMate’s GripNGo 2.0 offers a ratchet and torque arm in a cylindrical design. The fold-out torque arm offers effortless power and a stronger and safer grip even when working with tight spaces. Meanwhile, the precision ratchet head makes every turn smoother, more efficient, and makes a satisfying tactile feedback with every turn.

This tool also has a magnetic bit vault with an easy-open magnetic cap that doubles as a fidget toy. It holds eight standard bits and has a smart converter that allows instant switches between 1/4″ and 1/6″ driver bits. Both the driver tip and the bit adapter use high-strength neodymium magnets to keep bits firmly in place.

Moreover, TiMate’s GripNGo 2.0 is compatible with any removable hex drive bit, from precision electronic bits to heavy-duty security bits. It supports several bit types across countless brands so you can use your own collection.

This versatile tool isn’t only sleek, stylish, and compact but also easy to operate thanks to its anti-slip design. The side-mounted bit storage along with the surface patterns offers a natural, secure grip.

Images courtesy of TiMate