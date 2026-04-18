The Slim Steel Pocket Pen from British pen brand Thomas Slim London may be the last EDC writing tool you’ll ever need. Engineered to last and write with precision in real-world situations, it’s your reliable sidekick both for work and play.

It boasts the durability of an outdoor utility tool, capable of withstanding submersion in water and drops. Precision‑machined from stainless steel for a good balance of weight and strength, it features a classic Barley engine-turned handle for a secure and comfortable grip, especially in wet conditions.

The Slim Steel Pocket Pen is available in fountain pen (Schmidt) and rollerball versions (Schmidt). The former is available in extra-fine, fine, medium, and broad nib sizes. Meanwhile, the latter is available in fine and medium nib sizes. Both versions share the same core architecture and cartridge system.

Its internal cap insert features capillary channels that control excess ink during sudden movements. Likewise, its grip section secures the cartridge firmly under impact, and spec’d nitrile rings at key junctions provide water resistance.

To test its durability, Thomas Slim immersed the fountain pen in water for 24 hours, yet it still wrote remarkably well immediately after. Moreover, both fountain pen and rollerball versions of the Slim Steel Pocket Pen still function without issue after repeated one-meter drops to concrete.

There are three finishes available: steel, gold, and graphite. Each pen comes with individual numbers on the grip section thread and a mother-of-pearl insert that can be engraved with a personal monogram of up to 3 characters. The Slim Steel Pocket Pen weighs just 36 grams and comes with a looped cover and leather case for portability.

Images courtesy of Thomas Slim London