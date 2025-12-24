For the EDC enthusiast, there’s no such thing as too much gear, especially when it comes to flashlights. These handheld torches come in different sizes, shapes, build, and features, and one is likely to surpass the others. The JETBeam E28 isn’t just any ordinary high-performance flashlight, as it effortlessly serves as a reliable sidekick during outdoor adventures.

This is an all-in-one flashlight offering a sleek and modern design along with equally modern features. It is a power bank and packs various illumination for different tasks or scenarios. It has a floodlight, a spotlight, a 365nm UV light, a green laser pointer, an RGB color light strip, and even has a sidelight ambient light.

The JETBeam E28 offers easy one-handed operation via the side control and rotary dial. The latter lets you choose the light modes and the LOCKOUT, which cuts out all power with a single dial. Then the side button powers the flashlight on or off and toggles through the different output levels, the RGB light, UV light, and green laser pointer.

Moreover, an extension port at the back offers hands-free use. It attaches the flashlight to its included clip, or to a bike or GoPro bracket. This flashlight runs on a removable USB-C rechargeable 7,000mAh battery that fully charges in five hours. A color indicator provides the real-time battery power.

It flashes red if the battery is below 10% and orange when it reaches between 10% and 34% during charging. The light flashes green between 35% and 95% and turns solid green when 95% or above. The battery has a runtime of 350 hours. The JETBeam E28 is IPX8 waterproof and built tough to withstand years of use and abuse with aerospace-grade aluminum with HA III hard anodizing.

Images courtesy of JETBeam