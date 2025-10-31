The RODMAN BP901 EDC flashlight offers functional versatility and a robust outdoor-ready construction. Compact, sleek, and stylish, it boasts a durable IPX6-rated alumunimum alloy shell and caters to all your lighting needs.

It has UV, red, and blue light, white and warm white light, a warning signal, and even a green laser. A slide of the switch lets you choose the light mode and it has memory function for user convenience. The white light has four brightness levels with a max of 1500 lumens and ECO at 20 lumens, plus a strobe.

Meanwhile, the safe 5W green laser in BP901 is ideal for a wide range of scenarios. It can point out things clearly even from a distance and help check alignment for horizontal or vertical accuracy in construction and measurement. It also serves as a signaling tool during outdoor adventures or as a means of entertainment for pets.

Then the UV light is handy for several purposes, including verifying legitimacy of banknotes and revealing stains invisible to the naked eye. The warm white light with a 4000K color temperature sits perfectly between warm white (3000K) and cool white (5000K). It’s comfortable to the eyes, delivering a soft glow ideal for ambient lighting, reading, or sleeping.

Meanwhile, the red light is great for night time activities and blue for high-visibility in the dark. The warning light alternates between red and blue strobe and SOS shows a red flashing light ideal for emergencies.

BP901 runs on a rechargeable 1500mAh battery that offers up to 15 hours of continuous use. It has a battery level indicator and a magnetic base and pocket clip for hands-free use. All these features come in a compact and lightweight frame of just 120*32.8*15.8mm and 3.17 oz, respectively.

Images courtesy of RODMAN