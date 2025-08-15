Apart from the essentials for work, what else do you have on your desk? Most of us prefer to keep our surfaces free of clutter to minimize distraction. Meanwhile, others love to personalize their spaces with cool stuff to mess around with during their downtime. Tiffany & Co. eagerly caters to folks who prefer fancier options. We have the Time for Speed and Tiffany Airways.

Modern computers, smartphones, and wearables may have rendered table clocks obsolete, but mechanical timekeeping remains a popular niche. Aside from wristwatches, some of us still prefer the novelty of dynamic sculpture. Perhaps it’s the hypnotic tick-tock sound or the mesmerizing movement of the gears that continues to captivate us.

Anyway, we have two premium SKUs (75417918 and 74850316) under the desk accessories catalog. According to reports, Tiffany & Co. revamped these classics. The theme appears to be forms of transportation. Both are crafted in collaboration with L’Epée 1839 — a renowned name among haute horlogerie circles.

Aviation enthusiasts will love the Tiffany Airways, while motoring aficionados should find the Time for Speed more appealing. Not only are the items for display, but you can also fidget around with their articulating parts. Apart from the Tiffany & Co. branding, the duo also flaunts an eye-catching coat of Tiffany Blue paint.

The Time for Speed features an aluminum build, while the Tiffany Airways uses stainless steel. Each relies on a Swiss-made manual caliber, which you can prime in a distinct way. The racecar needs to be pulled back, while the aircraft requires the rotation of its propeller. So far, these are the only models with a 2025 refresh.

Images courtesy of Tiffany & Co.