Finding the ideal chair for your work desk can be a problem when ergonomics is involved. It has to provide back support and comfortable viewing angle. Designer Pearson Lloyd offers a simple solution for this all-to-common problem with his versatile Cosi laptop table.

The design offers a fresh approach to the table-to-chair compatibility test. Instead of worrying about compatibilty, it lets you work comfortably from any seating arrangement, be that from a lounge chair or even on a stool.

The Cosi laptop table, designed for Teknion, is perfect for mobile computing. It replaces fixed worktables with its fully adjustable table design that provides ergonomic efficiency. It features a minimalist yet detailed form that adapts effortlessly to a wide range of seating options and provides the optimal viewing angle in a relaxed posture.

Its adjustable height settings can accommodate the relaxed posture of lounge chairs to the upright positioning of benches. Its extendable design ensures optimal viewing for various online tasks, including typing, video conferencing, or streaming with a surface that supports multi-angle viewing for maximum comfort.

The Cosi laptop table have two sliding levers discreetly integrated beneath the tabletop for easy adjustments. These levers have a contoured shroud encasing them to enhance comfort to the user’s knees with a lowered table adjustment. Moreover, the table has a tapered shape so it can nest seamlessly between the arms of a chair. It also has a rear phone bar to keep devices within easy reach and supports charging while standing.

Images courtesy of Pearson Lloyd