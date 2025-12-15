Furniture design nowadays focus on both functionality and simplicity. A furniture piece can mislead with its minimalist aesthetic. Yet, within its simple form seamlessly hides a modular functionality. Take the MIRO side table for instance, designed by Candour founder Julie Machielsen.

It appears as one cohesive unit and uniform aesthetic, featuring an all-stainless steel framework. It is a side table with a circular top and stand. But it actually comprises of three components that when taken apart, serves another purpose.

The functional modularity of the MIRO side table lies in its jointed design. The stand is hollow and doubles as a vase. It has a circular hole on either side. Whereas, the table top is polished to create a reflective, mirror-like finish so it works as a standalone mirror.

A protruding base on the mirror doubles as its stand and it fits into the hollow table stand. It too has a circular hole on either side, where a smaller cylinder slots through inorder to connect the table top to the hollow stand to form a side table.

MIRO adapts to the ever-changing needs of its user. One day, it holds a cup of coffee, book, or phone while propped beside the bed or couch. A quick modification and it holds your favorite flowers and allows you to see your reflection.

“As humans, we often feel the urge to change — our lives, our appearance, our surroundings. MIRO embraces this desire for transformation.” It assembles effortlessly, with its sleek, cylindrical connector transforming the three-part design into one cohesive, elegant and refined furniture brimming with artisanal quality.

Images courtesy of Candour