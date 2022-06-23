Back in 2021, Mobvoi was awesome enough to send us a sample of their premium smartwatch at the time – the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS – to review. After spending some time with it and comparing its performance against some of the leading wearables from competing brands at the time, it was a winner. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS finally arrived in our office, and we’re thrilled to tell you all about it.

As with our previous hands-on experience with its predecessor, we took the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS for a spin. Given the improvements and new outlook of consumers regarding Wear OS, it was only a matter of time before a sequel was due. Here we’ll share some of the device’s coolest features and discuss its capabilities. Just like before, let’s find out how you can grab this bad boy.

Ordering Your TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS

Right off the bat, you should know that unlike other wearables from Mobvoi, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is available in Shadow Black only. As big fans of murdered-out colorways, this is not an issue. However, the quick-release system of the supplied strap makes it easy to mix and match with your favorite hues.

If we already managed to convince you to grab one at this point, Amazon has it in stock or head on over to Mobvoi’s official product page and order your TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra there. Much like before, it ships fairly quickly and before you know it, the package is in your hands and eventually on your wrist!

Unboxing The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS

Like the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, the box is shrink-wrapped. An outer sleeve shows images of the product, while the bottom section is printed with a long list of features. Be careful when you slide it off though because there’s a folded quick guide slipped in between that could fall out.

With that out of the way, lift the cover and your wearable is safely tucked inside. it’s fastened to a sturdy piece of cardboard with a piece of foam in between. The rest of the items within are a product safety information booklet, a piece of paper with regulatory information, and the magnetic charging cable.

Design And Specifications

At first glance, the layout of Mobvoi’s latest flagship closely matches that of the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. Nevertheless, they’ve made some slight aesthetic adjustments to the fixed stainless-steel bezel. The outer edges are completely round with intricate textures akin to that of rifling. You can also see these on the two pushers.

Meanwhile, the rest of the housing now uses high-strength nylon with glass fiber for extra durability. The case measures 47 mm x 48 mm x 12.3 mm and weighs about 1.45 ounces. To the left of the case middle is a speaker grille, while the opposite edge holds a microphone pinhole.

As for the bottom, we have an optical sensor with four green/red LEDs and a pogo pin connector for charging. Underneath a Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint cover glass is a dual-layer 1.4-inch FSTN screen over a 454 x 454 always-on AMOLED display.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC with 1 GB of RAM and the company’s in-house dual-processor system. Internal storage is 8 GB which is plenty enough for apps and music files for standalone listening via the speakers or over Bluetooth 5.0.

Wi-Fi connectivity is likewise on board to make downloading apps and updates easier even without a smartphone paired. NFC support enables Google Pay for convenience. Battery capacity is 577 mAh and can last up to 72 hours in Smart Mode. Enable Essential Mode to enjoy up to 45 days of juice.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS boasts impressive location accuracy via GNSS like BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. Mobvoi packs a collection of cutting-edge sensors into the smartwatch to boost its versatility.

Keep track of your health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, fatigue, and more. To make sure that it stays on your wrist, the 22 mm black textured fluoroelastomer strap comes with a pin-buckle closure system.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS

Specs Watch Size (mm): 47 x 48 x 12.3

Weight (Ounces): 1.45

Display Size (inches): 1.4

Display Technology: FSTN + AMOLED

Case Material: High-Strength bylon with fiberglass

Bezel Type: Fixed

Bezel Material: Stainless Steel

Strap Size (mm): 22

Strap Material: Fluoroelastomer

Strap Closure Type: Pin Buckle

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 + Mobvoi Dual-Processor

RAM (GB): 1

ROM (GB): 8

Operating System: Wear OS

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi:802.11b/g/n

GNSS: BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

Microphone/Speaker (Y/N): Y

NFC (Y/N): Y

Heart Rate Sensor (Y/N): Y

Blood Oxygen Saturation Sensor (Y/N): Y

Battery Capacity (mAh) 577

Ingress Protection (Y/N): Yes (IP68, MIL-STD-810G)

Enhancements And New Functionalities

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is a step up from the previous generation. Craftsmanship remains top-notch but is now more rugged than ever. It’s now MIL-STD-810G certified, which means the wearable can withstand even the harshest conditions. This makes it a perfect companion for outdoor adventures, extreme sports, and other activities that will push the smartwatch’s toughness to the limit.

You can now choose from 18 backlight colors to illuminate the FSTN panel for low-light visibility. Gain more insight into your ticker as the upgraded sensors and algorithms will now detect possible atrial fibrillations or irregular heartbeats. Moreover, stay fit with over 100 professional workout modes. Finally, it is one of the few models that will receive the Wear OS 3 update later this year.

Our Take On The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS

Android’s wearable operating system is gradually gaining ground as more manufacturers support it with their products. Among the smartwatches we tried, Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS stands out for a lot of reasons. Its use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset alongside its custom dual-processor system delivers a smooth and intuitive experience.

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS was already an amazing wearable, but the company knew it could do better. Therefore, its follow-up flaunts an even more comprehensive suite of fitness tracking options. We found its regular battery life as one of the best out there for a Wear OS platform. Furthermore, Essential Mode boosts that longevity to more than a month, which is exceptional.

So far, our only gripe is the plastic housing. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS would look and feel more premium if the rest of the case was metal or ceramic instead. Other than that, it remains a great choice for folks who want a powerful, reliable, feature-packed, and stylish Wear OS smartwatch.

