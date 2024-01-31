The larger the luxury yacht, the more difficult it is to navigate in shallower waters. As such, shipyards encourage clients to consider the limitations that accompany their desired specifications during the planning phase. However, the solution most opt for is to shop for a tender or commission another smaller hull like the 48 LE by Tiara Yachts.

With its overall length listed at 48 feet, you’ll need a sizeable garage to store this hardtop cruiser. Even if this is not possible, owners will still find it a wonderful recreational platform for short trips out at sea. Each venture is guaranteed to be full of thrills as three Mercury 600 V12 Verado outboard motors rated at 1,800 horsepower push it beyond 35 knots.

Also, we’ve learned from several reports that despite its potent propulsion configuration, guests who are located in the enclosed lounge will be barely bothered by the noise. Interestingly sound levels are purportedly limited to 65 decibels or less. This means the 48 LE is conducive to relaxing conversations preferably with some drinks.

Furthermore, the spaces within feel open courtesy of the sunroof and wraparound glazing. Another cool feature of the 48 LE is the aft lounge module. The former is motorized and can spin 360 degrees and lock in any position. Next is the port-side fold-down terrace which doubles as a diving platform for swimmers. Tiara Yachts says extensive testing equates to exceptional durability.

Stairs lead to the lower deck and the full-beam VIP cabin with sliding twin beds for a more intimate sleeping arrangement. “The flagship of our Luxury Express series, the 48 LE is the perfect blend of entertaining comforts and adventure amenities,” writes Tiara Yachts

Images courtesy of Tiara Yachts