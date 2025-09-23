The Ti SLIDEX integrates 14 functions in a single unit by combining four aerospace-grade GR5 titanium magnetic folding multi-tool cards. The cards are very thin and lightweight so they slide easily in pockets or wallets. Yet, they offer strength and corrosion resistance for a solid and robust handfeel and performance.

The cards fold into a triangular column that molds to the palm or fingers for ergonomic and efficient use. It allows tremor-free stronger force application during precision cutting, tightening screws, and more. There are two variants: Standard version and Screwdriver version.

Both have razor-sharp and fracture resistant ultra-premium M390 steel blades. The Ti SLIDEX Standard Version weighs just 1.30oz (37g) and is only 0.16″ thick. It’s ideal for everyday light tasks like opening boxes or packages and tightening/loosening screws. It has a single-action and crosshead screwdrivers, a 4/5/7mm spanner/hex wrench, sim tool, file, bottle opener, pen, bit socket, ruler, rope cutter, and window breaker.

Meanwhile, the Screwdriver version is a handyman’s everyday companion. It weighs 1.65oz (479g) and is 0.18″ thick. It packs a single-action screwdriver and TT5/T6, H3/H5, SL2/SL4, PH0/PH00 steel bits that lock into a high-strength magnetic base for fail-proof stability. This version also has most of what the Standard offers except for the cross-head screwdriver, spanner, file, and sim tool.

The Ti SLIDEX works in a fidget-friendly manner perfect for passing off the time. A quick hand flick and it unfolds into a card tool and another flick folds it into a triangular column. When folded it can hang from a keychain for quick access.

Images courtesy of SLIDEX