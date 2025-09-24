A small practical knife goes a long way in tackling simple daily tasks like slicing food, opening packages, and more. It’s sufficient enough as long as it’s durable and sharp, like the TiNova folding knife from Ideaspark.

This magnetic mini knife offers lightweight strength from its tough and robust Gr5 titanium ergonomic handle and D2 steel blade. It’s corrosion resistant, hardwearing, and easily gets the job done with its simple, yet entertaining blade deployment mechanism.

At the heart of the TiNova is the captivating spin-open magnetic mechanism, designed to offer both practicality and entertainment. It transforms a simple folding knife into an irresistible fidget-worthy tool.

A quick spin-open motion releases the blade in seconds then another spin to conceal it. Inside the mechanism is a high-quality roller bearing that spins the knife in 360 degrees for a smooth and effortless spin every time. The action turns this EDC knife into a stress-buster.

Although, caution is still advisable when used as a fidget toy as the blade is surprisingly sharp despite its compact frame. The TiNova packs a razorsharp blade that’s as small as the pinky finger. Yet, it can do precision cutting or slicing tasks with ease.

TiNova makes a great everyday sidekick at just 2.40″ long , 0.67′ wide, and at 38.8g. It adds no heft and bulk when packed along with everyday carry essentials. It can hang from a bag zipper, from a keychain, or used as a pendant and has tritium slots on the textured anti-slip handle for low-light visibility. This knife stays out of your way, barely noticeable and felt. But always ready to entertain and get the job done.

Images courtesy of Ideaspark