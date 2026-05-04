Fenix expands its lineup of pocket-sized flashlights with the E08R UE. Designed for everyday use, it packs five output modes into a flat and lightweight aluminum body.

This purpose-built everyday carry light features a max 1600-lumen white spot beam (6500K) that delivers long-range illumination of 525 feet. Its 5500K flood light delivers broad, natural-toned coverage for close-range tasks and workspace lighting.

Moreover, the Fenix E08R UE flashlight features a built-in green laser ideal for precision pointing. It also packs a red light that preserves night vision during low-light operations and soft mood lighting.

Meanwhile, dual switch controls, side and tail, offer flexible light activation, whether holding the flashlight or clipped to a pocket. It features an illuminated switch and illuminated round elements for added visibility in low-light conditions.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the Fenix E08R UE boasts a robust shell crafted from A6061-T6 aluminum that can withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters. It is also IP66-rated to withstand dust and water exposure. It can survive pressured water jets, heavy rain, and splashes.

This flashlight runs on a 1650mAh USB-C rechargeable battery, which offers up to 111 hours of illumination, making it a reliable lighting solution for first responders, outdoor adventurers, and serious EDC users looking for a compact torch that packs small without sacrificing performance.

The Fenix E08r EU rides low in the pocket for concealed carry with its flat body and ultra-deep pocket clip. It’s barely noticeable, weighing just 4.41 oz and measuring merely 4.88″ long, 1.22″ wide, and 0.71″ tall. It’s the perfect everyday carry flashlight for just about any task.

Images courtesy of Fenix