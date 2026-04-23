Comfort always comes first for high-performance footwear, but it can greatly differ depending on the type and purpose of the shoe. Overall, it totally depends on the wearer and their daily activities. Sometimes, new designs make a splash with impressive features and style. We feel the WAVE MUJIN LS MID GTX nonnative fits this category for a good reason.

When you observe this silhouette, it gives off the vibe of a trail-ready boot. However, the collar seems a bit off for an outdoor-ready pair of kicks. Instead of a traditional lacing system and gusseted tongue, these are out of the picture. In their place is a fully enclosed surface to form a seamless outline that tapers into a plush collar.

There’s virtually no chance for debris ingress as the knitted upper snugly wraps around the foot. Furthermore, Mizuno bolsters the hybrid sneaker-boot with natural leather and GORE-TEX fabric to enhance protection from the elements. The WAVE MUJIN LS MID GTX nonnative also incorporates components from the regular WAVE MUJIN LS GTX.

Specifically, your foot benefits from the high-tech textiles alongside a MIZUNO ENERZY midsole. The material is remarkably soft yet provides outstanding energy return, so fatigue does not creep in early. “By incorporating the full-length foam wave specification ‘MIZUNO WAVE’, it achieves a high level of balance between cushioning and stability.”

Mizuno likewise adds: “The diamond pattern on the side of the sole has also been updated to a design that emphasizes volume.” The WAVE MUJIN LS MID GTX nonnative relies on a Vibram Megagrip outsole for traction and grip across various surfaces. SKU: NN-F4856 is due to drop in the coming days.

Images courtesy of MIzuno/nonnative