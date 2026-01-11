Who would’ve thought that a deadly tool, such as a knife, could become a fidget toy? One can only imagine the bloody repercussions that await the user following a misplaced thumb or accidental blade deployment. But this is exactly what the team at Blade Legends x Designers did. They threw caution to the wind when they integrated this function into the CyberMorph Knife.

This 3-in-1 EDC knife has a fidget spinner incorporated into its sleek design. The good thing is it doesn’t have anything to do with the blade. It’s a tactile dial that produces a satisfying crisp sound with each turn. It’s placed strategically so that your thumb or index finger can operate it comfortably.

Speaking of the blade, the CyberMorph Knife features a modular blade crafted from D2 steel, known for its strength, durability, and sharpness. It handles everything from cutting to emergency glass-breaking. It’s a 3-in-1 tool that packs a razor-sharp edge, a window breaker, and a bottle opener. Deploying the blade is a flick-open-away instead of the usual thumb slide.

This design utilizes a locking mechanism that’s reminiscent of how nail cutters operate. A slight tug upward on the lock allows the blade to flick open. Then press the lock down to secure the blade in place for use. Repeat the process to flick and store the blade back into hiding. The flicking motion is reminiscent of how butterfly knives operate. It’s addictively entertaining, like when fidgeting with the dial.

Thanks to the new design of the CyberMorph Knife, replacing the blade is just a matter of loosening and tightening the screw that secures it in place within the handle. The handle, on the other hand, is crafted from lightweight yet tough 6061 anodized aluminum alloy.

Images courtesy of lade Legends x Designers