There are limitations to how many functions you can pack into a key-sized multi-tool. But EDC Monster sees its potential and knows how to maximize its compact form, even with a skeletal frame. Take its recent project, the KeyMaster 3.0, which builds upon the success of its predecessor, the KeyMaster 2.0. While the latter already offers 18 functions, the latest iteration brings the total to an amazing 20.

The idea is to create a small, lightweight multi-tool you can just carry around, should you need to loosen or tighten a screw and more. It’s basically a toolbox in the shape of a key, a practical tool for repairs, outdoor adventures, or emergencies.

What makes the KeyMaster 3.0 differ from the second version, aside from the additional functions, is its improved versatility. EDC Monster defines it as its “most refined generation yet,” a product of years of carry, testing, feedback, and real-world use. “It feels less like a compact multi-tool…and more like a complete everyday toolkit.”

Precision-machined from lightweight, strong Gr5 titanium with a sandblasted finish, it hangs from your keychain barely noticeable until you need it. It weighs just 53.7g and is conveniently compact at 2.93″ x 1.38″ x 0.43″. It includes a fully adjustable spanner with a 0-16mm range, with a second plate that doubles as a secure handle.

Moreover, the KeyMaster 3.0 features an upgraded screwdriver system featuring a magnetic driver designed to reduce slippage during use. It supports 4-mm and 6-mm (1/4 and 1/6-inch) hex bits and top-mounted drivers. The magnetic bit storage inside the tool’s body can also hold two bits. Other tools include a replaceable precision blade, a wire bender, a mini saw, a spoke wrench, a firestarter, and more.

Images courtesy of EDC Monster