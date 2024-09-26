The skin in our periorbital area is sensitive so it’s prone to get sun damaged, wrinkles, or get puffy and saggy easily. That’s why a bag of ice always comes in handy for days when you want to reduce the puffiness. But advance technology has made way for modern medical procedures that target areas around our eyes and one such product is the Solawave Eye Recovery Pro.

This device combines red, near-infrared, amber, and far-red lights to treat skin issues around the eyes. These include wrinkles, puffiness, fine lines, crow’s feet, 11s, dark circles, uneven skin tone, eye bags, and sagging. It’s FDA-approved to provide non-invasive treatment so it’s totally painless and safe.

Plus, the Solawave Eye Recovery Pro is lightweight and uses a flexible and soft medical-grade silicone material that contours the face so it’s comfortable to wear. An adjustable strap also lets you secure it in place. This way, you can go about your daily routine with it on.

This device uses Red Light Red Light (630nm) to help achieve a youthful-looking skin by stimulating collagen production. Thus, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, Far-Red Light (660nm) targets signs of aging and promotes skin rejuvenation.

Near-infrared light (880nm) also aids with rejuvenation and the overall radiance of the skin. Amber light therapy boosts the skin’s radiance for a brighter and glowy complexion. The Solawave Eye Recovery Pro eye mask uses these four science-backed light therapies to provide a broader range of benefits. The result is professional-grade treatment that delivers visibly even skin tone, lifted and toned appearance, and smoothened fine lines in just three minutes.

Images courtesy of Solawave