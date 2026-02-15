Post-workout or intense physical activity calls for body recovery. While resting overnight helps alleviate whatever pain your body undergoes, a quick sauna session does wonders too. It helps expedite the healing or recovery process, and the infrared ones, like Nordik Recovery’s Infrared Sauna, does a better job that traditional rock saunas.

It uses infrared light to deliver heat that penetrates deep into body tissues at lower, more comfortable temperatures than traditional saunas. The heat enhances muscle recovery, improves circulation, reduces inflammation, and provides pain relief.

Nordik Recovery’s Infrared Sauna is available in a single, two-person, or three-person capacity. It uses full-spectrum infrared with NordikTherm DualWave Technology (Carbon + Infrared), which blends broad radiant carbon panels with focused infrared emitters that gently warms the body for faster sweat response.

It emits comfortable warmth that lets you breath easily for a comfortable sauna experience. Its low EMF design reduces unnecessary electromagnetic exposure so each session feels cleaner and safer.

Moreover, Nordik Recovery’s Infrared Sauna is ready to use in 10 minutes and reaches 140-150°F in about 20 minutes. It features a modular design for easy maintenance and a 100% VOC-free interior. Its built-in OxyFlow air ionizer keeps the cabin fresher by circulating clean air and reducing odors between sessions.

Likewise, Nordik Recovery’s Infrared Sauna’s interior is crafted from solid Canadian hemlock, which is free from plywood, MDF, varnish, or chemical coatings. It has a tempered glass door and integrated Bluetooth speakers for audio playback. It also has digital controls for the audio and temperature adjustments and a customizable full RGB ambient lighting system. Choose bright light for an energizing glow or a dim light for a calming ambiance.

Images courtesy of Nordik Recovery