Frosteam is a skincare system that helps rejuvenate your facial skin in three simple ways. Its plug-and-play design makes it easy to assimilate into your daily skincare routine and promises visible benefits.

This device “transforms your beauty ritual into a luxurious, results-driven experience” by combining both nano-ionic hot steam and cold therapy. It delivers the perfect temperature balance without the frostbite or burns from scalding heat.

Instead, Frosteam provides safe and controlled hot and cold facial therapy via a precision cooling system that offers temperature adjustments between 1-10C. Ultra-fine steam particles at the perfect temperature helps prep your skin for deeper absorption by opening pores. Then cold therapy seals in hydration to maximize skincare effectiveness by tightening pores.

Moreover, cold therapy helps soothe inflammation or reduce puffiness, tighten skin, and boosts circulation to enhance skin elasticity. This device essentially merges ancient beauty rituals with modern skincare advancements.

Frosteam also goes beyond skincare by integrating natural aroma therapy and energy-balancing properties for a multi-sensory experience. A dedicated aromatherapy feature allows users to add calming or revitalizing essential oils to help with relaxation or mental clarity during their session. Then a natural lava stone diffuser absorbs the oils and releases it slowly in the air for long-lasting effect.

This device adapts to your needs whether it’s for hydration, detoxification, or stress relief. Its sleek and functional design even has smart controls for personalization. A companion app lets you customize settings for aromatherapy, cold plunge settings, and the LED ambient lighting. While its removable bowl allows for easy and quick water changes.

Images courtesy of Frosteam