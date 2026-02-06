Nike and Hyperice teamed up once again to pay homage to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, happening now in Northern Italy’s Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Nike’s All Conditions Gear (ACG) offshoot and Hyperice crafted a special-edition version of the Normatec Elite leg compression system. The exclusive version features bold styling inherently ACG, while retaining its functional purpose.

Hyperice’s Normatec Elite is one of the best recovery tech in the market. It uses dynamic air compression massage to temporarily increase circulation in the feet and ankles. It helps reduce muscle pain and aches, and increase warm up and recovery time post-workout.

The Nike x Hyperice Normatec Elite retains the same technology, but customized with ACG’s rugged performance-driven aesthetic. It features bold styling and branding, and comes in a bright orange colorway.

Moreover, this is an exclusive release and non-retail. It’s not available for purchase publicly and made only for the athletes competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics. It serves as critical recovery companion for the athletes, providing dynamic air compression via patented Pulse technology.

It delivers precise treatment to five overlapping zones by using biomimicry to replicate the natural muscle pumps and one-way valves of the legs. Its revolutionary HyperSync technology synchronizes each leg for a symmetrical massage. Meanwhile, ZoneBoost technology targets specific areas of the leg and provides extra time and pressure.

Nike x Hyperice Normatec Elite features seven compression levels, offers a four-hour battery life, and weighs just 3.2 lbs per boot. It offers personalization through its Bluetooth enabled controls via the Hyperice App.

Images courtesy of Hyperice