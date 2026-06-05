Ideally, everyone should stay within their body mass index (BMI) for health reasons. Sadly, there are plenty of factors that can make it difficult. Even with self-control, some folks are genetically hardwired to store fat more than the average person. As such, those of us who are heavyset or taller often need to choose products designed specifically for us. Thankfully, LiberNovo is about to launch the Maxis Series.

We have already featured a product from the brand before called the Omni, which is billed as the “world’s first dynamic ergonomic chair.” For its latest SKU, the team dials it up to accommodate those who are on the plus side when it comes to weight and height. This premium piece of furniture touts the slogan “built for bigger buiilds,” so let’s find out why.

LiberNovo not only engineers the Maxis Series for durability but also designs it with superior adaptability. Unlike traditional task/office chairs, which offer minimal adjustments, this model goes slightly overboard to account for any scenario. We’ve already established that this is one heavy-duty seat, so here are the noteworthy features.

The controlled recline system promises smooth and steady movements as users select their ideal angle. You can go as low as 160 degrees, while the OmniStretch mechanism actively supports your body. Elsewhere, the Bionic FlexFit Backrest maintains proper alignment with the spine. Next, let’s talk about the Active Airflow ventilation.

At the bottom of its four-layer seat cushion are special air channels and a centrifugal fan. Stay cool at all times with the press of a button. The Maxis series fits heights from 5’10” to 6’7″ and up to 399 lbs. Upgrade now, and your body will thank you for it.

Images courtesy of LiberNovo