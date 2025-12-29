Those who find it uncomfortable to wear smartwatches to track their health resort to fitness rings instead. It is sleeker and smaller, so it works quietly in the background without disrupting your sleep or causing wrist pain. Indian consumer electronics brand boAt has unveiled its own lightweight and stylish version, called the Ring 1, under its Valour sub-brand.

The ring features a stealthy and modern carbon black matte finish on a titanium shell for an excellent balance of weight and strength. The ring is ultra-resilient to withstand daily wear and adapt to an active lifestyle. Yet, it weighs just under 6g and isn’t too thick or too thin for comfort. It’s minimalist in style yet offers the same features available in a smartwatch.

The Valour Ring 1 offers 24×7 heart monitoring, SpO2 tracking, VO2 max estimation, and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) insights. It also tracks steps, stress levels, and monitors skin temperature. Meanwhile, the sleep tracking includes sleep-stage analysis and daytime nap detection. It also offers over 40 sports modes and supports both casual and intense movements (workouts).

It’s a reliable wellness companion built not only for high-performance but also for endurance. It delivers up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge from its USB-C dock. A full charge is just under 90 minutes. Moreover, it is 5 ATM water-resistant to withstand dips in pools or showers and protected from exposure to sweat or dust.

The Valour Ring 1 offers an ergonomic and comfortable fit for any ring size. boAt offers a dedicated sizing kit to ensure a precise fit before the final purchase, with sizes ranging from seven to 12.

