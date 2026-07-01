ThreePeters manages to shrink an entire toolbox of utility tools into a pocket-sized everyday carry that offers more functionality than it looks. SpinDeck packs an amazing 40 functions into a robust design crafted from lightweight yet strong GR5 titanium. It’s sure to last through many uses and seasons of camping, DIY work, and other minor on-the-go fixes.

This is a rotating multi-tool that’s easy on the hands and in the pockets at merely 0.31″ thick and weighs 97.3g. It’s a tool deck that snaps open and spins to close, for a fidget-friendly, intuitive experience and easy access to its tools. It’s slim enough to fit in your pocket, yet capable of handling minor handyman tasks.

SpinDeck has a rotating core that rides on a precision detent system, locking firmly into position with each movement. This ensures rattle-free and secure performance every time. It offers your most-used utility tools and multiple repair systems. It has magnetic 4-mm and 6-mm screwdriver bits and five integrated hex wrenches (M3, M4, M5, M6, M8).

Additionally, it has a locking knife that uses a replaceable blade and a serrated edge that doubles as a saw. It also has laser-engraved measuring scales (metric and imperial), a spoke wrench, and a flat pry edge that serves as a flathead driver. This tool even features a high-load roller bearing that helps you drag heavy objects, such as gear bags or water jugs, with less manual effort.

SpinDeck also features a full 360° protractor, offering 90° alignments, 45° references, and dual 30° guides. It has tritium vials for low-light visibility and is available in PVD Black and Sandblasted titanium finishes.

Images courtesy of ThreePeters