As most geeks would say, only the normies are not aware of just how awesome every 4th of May is. Who knew that a popular pun among Star Wars fans — “May the Fourth be with you” would turn into an annual celebration of all things related to the franchise? However, what took us totally by surprise this year is this Star Destroyer yacht concept.

Renders of what would be a fully custom gigayacht come from ThirtyC. In an interview, the British design group’s founder and creative director, Rob Armstrong, shares more about how this new hull came to be. Of course, the images are a dead giveaway that he and the rest of the team are also into everything related to the epic space opera.

Since this vessel currently exists exclusively in digital space, your guess about the technical specifications is as good as ours. Nonetheless, its striking resemblance to the Empire’s Star Destroyer would most probably pose a monumental challenge to any shipyard. Still, if there’s a client crazy enough to commission one, the cost would likely be astronomical.

Anyway, we have to applaud the studio’s attention to detail here. This monohull purportedly measures 492 feet from nose to tail. It equates to a huge interior real estate to play around with. It is safe to say the volumes will match the motif. The exterior geometric surfaces follow a delta outline.

You can likewise see sections of what might be the main deck designated as a helipad, while the other is assigned for the tender. The Star Destroyer concept also features a bridge that’s in the same spot as its muse. Given the exceptional similarity with the source material, we hope ThirtyC ups the ante next year.

Images courtesy of ThirtyC