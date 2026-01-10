Keeping track of what’s new in the luxury housing market can be tough. It seems residential tower developers are in a mad rush to build as many as they can to meet the demand. Surprisingly, those belonging to “The One Percent” are diversifying their investments by purchasing prime real estate. They should consider the Maison d’Or, which is due to open its doors in 2028.

Those in a rush have plenty of other options to choose from, but those who can wait might want to learn more about this property in Florida. It is situated at South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, which offers amazing views, especially those of the Intracoastal Waterway. You’re in close proximity to Antique Row, Palm Beach Island, and other local attractions.

Although completion is still a few years off, interested parties can now secure their desired dwelling. Rising 19 stories high, the Maison d’Or is already advertising a total of 39 units. According to reports, there are eight floor plans available in two-bedroom or four-bedroom configurations. It’s currently unclear whether custom layouts are possible.

Meanwhile, the smallest listing spans close to 3,000 square feet. Remarkably, whoever gets the key to the top-floor penthouse will have over 10,000 square feet to personalize. “Each residence reflects enduring craftsmanship, spaces shaped by natural light, finely-sourced materials, and a classic sense of place,” describes the website.

Amenities to look forward to include a virtual golf simulator room, a fitness center, a spa, a pool, pet grooming services, a movie theater, and more. Perko Development Partners and Kolter Urban are the notable firms behind the Maison d’Or. If your dream home is an upscale tropical retreat, this could be it.

Images courtesy of Maison d’Or Realty LLC/Perko Development Partners/Kolter Urban