The Mercedes-Benz Unimog is still one of our favorite platforms in existence. The level of versatility the truck brings to the table cannot be overstated. The manufacturer or even aftermarket shops can customize this bad boy into whatever the owners wants it to be. With a menacing profile that means business, the U4030 shows it can also exude a hint of elegance.

Given this iconic workhorse retains its brutish stance, the slew of bespoke modifications on this unit endows it with a hint of class. Many associate the tri-point star emblem with luxury for a good reason. We like the muted luster of the dark gray exterior and the military vibe of the body work.

While it is aesthetically unique in contrast to the standard Unimog, the U4030 is likewise distinct under the hood. According to reports, the four-cylinder mill is a no-show and in its place is a 7.7-liter OM 936 six-cylinder turbodiesel engine. It apparently cranks out approximately 300 horsepower and a staggering 885 lb-ft of torque.

All of these numbers wouldn’t mean anything if not for the heavy-duty suspension system and portal axles. The combination allows the truck to tackle tough terrain and ford through deep water outdoors Likewise, aluminum beadlock wheels shod in chunky Michelin X Force ZL tires ensure exceptional traction in any scenario.

Instead of the usual utilitarian interior, the U4030 boasts leather upholstery with diamond-pattern stitching on the seats. A full array of LED lighting provide superior illumination ideal for exploration. The Unimog is celebrating its 80th birthday in 2026. This project is by Mercedes-Benz and Hellgeth Engineering.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz