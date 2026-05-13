It’s at a gradual pace, but Miami’s skyline will drastically change in the coming years. Those who can afford upscale residences with views of the waterways may soon lose that privilege. Unless their units are close to the top or are penthouses, new buildings such as the LILLI are likely to block the existing panoramic vistas. Meanwhile, the folks who call these towers home are in for a splendid experience.

In charge of the blueprint is the team at Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture. It’s the same outfit behind global attractions such as the Burj Khalifa and UNA Residences. Then there’s the OKO Group in charge of the development, while Fortune Development Sales handles the marketing. The exact address is listed as 717 NE 27th Street, Miami, Florida, 33137.

Upon completion, the LILLI will span 53 stories and offer a total of 117 units alongside multiple penthouses that form its crown. Prices start at around $1.65 million and should consequently increase close to when the keys are finally turned over. So far, the largest spaces will reportedly measure close to 7,000 square feet.

As with any dwelling of its caliber, the amenities are surely top-notch. You have a fitness studio, an infrared sauna, and a spa, which promotes health, relaxation, and recovery. Culinary adventures will not disappoint with establishments such as the Waterfront Garden and others to serve lavish meals.

This type of real estate is an excellent investment since property value in high-end neighborhoods tends to surge over time. “The residences bring together nature and architecture in a singular expression of elegance. Fluid and curvilinear in its appearance, LILLI’s softly rounded corners and articulated balcony elements create a cadence of light and shadow across the facade,” reads the website.

Images courtesy of the OKO Group