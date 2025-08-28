Coffee scales help with precise coffee ground and water measurement when making espresso or pour over. But the problem with the conventional ones in the market is its resistance to water and steam, with some breaking down soon after exposure to these common variables. A few drops on a touch control interface and soon it loses its function. Hence, BOOKOO created the Themis Ultra, a coffee scale built to handle everyday coffee brewing with its waterproof durability and endurance.

This is the “world’s first IP67 waterproof coffee scale” that can survive dunks, spills, steams, and is washable. It boasts a fully-sealed construction that prevents water, moisture, or coffee acid from penetrating the core components. Its electronic chamber isolates the battery and PCBA from outside exposure and the load cell itself is corrosion-resistant. The waterproof pathway is between the load cell and control system.

Moreover, Themis Ultra offers reliable endurance with its 2000mAh lithium-polymer battery that offers six months of daily brewing in a single USB-C charge. It offers up to 72 hours of continuous use and gets to a full charge in two hours.

This scale also ensures a seamless and efficient workflow with its stability and quick response time (sub-100ms response time even to a single bean drop). Forget the fluctuating weights as this scale has a smart algorithm that learns and eliminates weight drift to ensure consistent accurate reading every time.

Moreover, Themis Ultra works with a companion Bluetooth app for customization, live brewing tracking, visual guides, and more. The app keeps a log of brew history, offers recipe ghosting, and more.

Images courtesy of BOOKOO