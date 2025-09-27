The newly-launched Ooni Volt 2 is an upgrade to the brand’s popular Volt 12 indoor pizza oven. It is more compact and smarter, featuring Ooni’s most advanced oven control system, the Pizza Intelligence.

This indoor oven has been refined and re-engineered for optimize user experience. It has a 30% smaller footprint but offers the same 13″ cooking space as the Volt 12. Its more compact design allows it to comfortably sit on any standard countertop and neatly store in cupboards.

Despite being smaller, the Ooni Volt 2 still has 6% larger viewing area for unrestricted monitoring of the baking process. It also has 41% increase in temperature range from 70˚F to 850˚F. It quickly and safely reaches 850˚F, the same high temperatures that professional pizza chefs use.

It effortlessly bakes Neapolitan pizza complete with its light, airy crust and authentic Italian flavors. A boost mode supercharges the oven’s top heating element to bake Neopolitan pizza in just 90 seconds.

What sets the Ooni Volt 2 from the Volt 12 is the Pizza Intelligence technology. It’s an adaptive heating system that delivers flawless baking every time as it adjusts the oven’s temperature in real time for speed, accuracy and baking consistency.

The system offers three pizza style preset modes: Neapolitan, Thin & Crispy like the foldable NYC-style pie, and Pan Pizza, the thick, fluffy pan-style pizzas like Sicilian or Detroit. This oven also has a Dough Proofing Mode and two custom preset modes to save your favourite oven settings.

Of course, the Ooni Volt 2 isn’t just for making pizza. It also has grill/broiler modes for versatility so you can bake cookies, toast bread, grill meat, roast fish, and more.

Images courtesy of Ooni