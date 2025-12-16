Too many breakfast-making tools lined up on the countertop can be an eyesore, specially when real estate is a problem. The space ends up looking cramped and messy. BrioChef offers a simple solution with its cohesive design that houses multiple kitchen appliances.

It boasts a sleek and sculptural frame that cleverly integrates multiple functions for a seamless cooking setup. It hosts a griddle, a sandwich maker, toaster, and waffle iron. That’s four go-to appliances for making breakfast or brunch.

BrioChef houses the gridle and sandwhich maker on a raised section on the left, while the right stores the toaster and waffle iron. The beauty of this invention is its modularity. The cooking surfaces pop out via spring-release mechanisms to make cleanup and maintenance easy.

A warning light notifies you when it’s safe to touch and remove the cooking surface when it isn’t hot anymore. Likewise, the lid on the griddle and sandwhich maker is removable to make cleaning of collected crumbs or food easy.

Moreover, BrioChef has removable bars that flip the griddle between a flat or grooved cooking surface. The bars lowered offers the grooved ones, which is perfect for a sandwich press. Then the bars raised switches to a flat griddle, which is ideal for cooking eggs, bacon, ham, and more.

The griddle has an oil or liquid drain on one side. Meanwhile, the toaster and waffle modules lift right out from its storage like a small briefcase when needed. This modularity also makes them standalone units.

BrioChef even boasts smart features, with a touch-controlled surface for the cooking time and temperature. The smart display also provides food recipes for visual guides. This kitchen appliance not only simplifies your cooking system but also revolutionizes it.

Images courtesy of Yanko Design