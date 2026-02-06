Xiaomi’s new Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 502L boasts a host of features that put it a step ahead of many competitors in the £799/€849 price bracket. It debuted late last year and available across multiple European countries. One of its amazing features is an independent cooling section called the iFresh.

The fridge offers three main storage areas, including a 297-liter fridge compartment, a 176-liter freezer, and the 29-liter iFresh convertible zone. The latter preserves the freshness of different foods with its adjustable temperature between -1°C and 5°C.

One-touch adjustment offers precise temperature control to keep food and drinks fresh every time. O°C keeps meat and fish fresh without freezing and 4°C ensures vegetables or fruits stays fresh for longer. Then, 2°C keeps beverages and deli stay cool and mould-free, respectively.

Moreover, the Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 502L has an antibacterial silver ion module (Ag⁺) that keeps food healthier and fresh for longer. It neutralizes the common fishy smell in seafood and vaporizes spoiled food odors. The Ag⁺ module also reduces harmful bacteria like E. coli using efficient antimicrobial defense.

Not to mention, this is a dual inverter refrigerator so it is energy-saving and operates quietly. It offers remote control via the Xiaomi app, where you can adjust temperatures, receive OTA updates, and switch refrigerator modes between Auto, Super Cool, and Super Freeze.

The app also sends notifications when the door of the fridge stays open for over two minutes. Conveniently, Xiaomi’s Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 502L offers voice controls through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant via a compatible device. Google Assistant only supports setting and querying the temperature of the Fridge, Freezer, and iFresh convertible zone.

Images courtesy of Xiaomi