If you’re looking for style and comfort in your choice of travel footwear, but don’t want the excess baggage, then turn to the Patnoflex Travel Loafers from Astorflex. These pack down small so you can easily squeeze them into your backpack. They are also lightweight.

This handmade Italian footwear cuts an elegant and handsome silhoutte that befits any occasion, fancy or not. It would look great paired with linen pants for that summer vibe. It would also pair well with jeans, shorts, and just about anything. That’s because of its high-quality construction.

The Patnoflex Travel Loafers have uppers made from premium pure leather that’s soft to the skin. Crafted to perfection by a family from Northern Italy that has been in the business of making boots for six generations. The leather has been aged for 30 days in an all-natural mixture of water, bark, oak, and powdered mimosa. Then it is softened with all-natural ingredients to render leather that is supple and environmentally friendly.

These loafers have no interior lining for a reason. This is to make it lightweight and flexible for travel. It easily packs down light and small. You can fold it down to half its size and not have to worry about its shape deforming. Meanwhile, the outsole is made with highly flexible rubber for good grip and traction and comes with a heel tab for easy on/off.

To make it comfortable for walks around the city, the Patnoflex Travel Loafers from Astorflex come with an ergonomic and breathable footbed to keep those soles happy. This footwear is ideal for those who prefer to stay comfy during their travels.

