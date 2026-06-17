The90 Gem separates itself from fitness bands or smart rings that monitor key health metrics, such as sleep, stress, cardiovascular health, and more. It’s a stylish pendant that transforms invisible sun exposure into actionable, app-based guidance to skincare and aging.

It’s a personal UV sensor that provides real-time insights into UVA and UVB exposures, regardless of your activity or location. It captures UVA and UVB rays affecting your skin. The sensor measures accurate, real-time UV levels surrounding you. Then the app alerts you when it’s time to seek shade or reapply sunscreen.

The90 Gem provides data on cumulative sun exposure even from when you’re just sitting in the car on a hot day or when the sun’s rays hit you through windows. It also gathers metrics when you’re on a brief walk outside, on an outdoor workout, and more. Basically, anytime and anywhere, when you are exposed to the sun.

Its companion app separates UVA and UVB exposure data for accurate guidance. UVA is linked to long-term skin aging, while UVB is more tied to sunburn concerns. For a comprehensive guide to proper skincare, the sensor data is then combined with personal inputs. These include your skin profile, sunscreen use, protective clothing, and sun habits. The app then shows an estimate of the time until you get a sunburn, as well as your accumulated daily UVA and UVB exposure.

The90 Gem is splash-proof and provides seven days of continuous monitoring in a single charge. The battery recharges in just two hours. This UV sensor pendant is available in gold and silver finishes and is roughly the size of a US nickel.

Images courtesy of The90