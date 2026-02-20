Crocs released the Bistro clogs back in 2007. Yet, it is still a popular and fashionable choice of footwear for some, especially those into the “ugly-cool” trend. Its functional purpose makes up for its lack of stylish flair. Hence, it remains a staple wear for service, healthcare, and hospitality professionals. But to adapt to the modern times, the foam footwear brand gave the classic design a major makeover in the new Bistro Work Sneaker.

Crocs overhauled the design but retained its work-ready features. Instead of the backless clog silhouette, it now has a full sneaker construction, complete with the tongue and laces.

The Crocs Bistro Work Sneaker traded the open back and perforated upper with a fully enclosed design that still offers both comfort and protection. It features a hybrid design, with the upper a mix of textile-mesh for enhanced breathability, and molded Croslite coverage, for structure and protection against dirt or spills, making cleaning easy.

Moreover, the revamped Bistro clog features a standard lacing system with a pull tab for a secure and adjustable fit. Under the hood, Crocs carried over key elements from its predecessor, including the slip-resistant Crocs Lock outsole for reliable traction on wet and slippery terrain. It also retained the beloved Croslite foam footbed for lightweight supportive cushioning.

At a glance, the Crocs Bistro Work Sneaker can easily pass off as performance footwear. It looks like a fashion-forward trainer or basketball shoe. One thing is for sure though, its modern aesthetic makes it a great everyday wear, one that easily pairs with any attire.

Images courtesy of Crocs