Despite all odds and to the chagrin of many footwear fanatics, Crocs has weathered all the shade thrown its way. You can say it has found a niche in the market and stuck to what it does best, which is an excellent display of true grit. So, here we are in 2026 with another awesome collaboration dubbed the Oracle Red Bull Racing collection.

There are plenty of sleek sneaker silhouettes with hints or even a full-on motif related to motorsports. Notable ones off the top of our heads include PUMA x Ferrari, PUMA x Porsche, and Adidas x Mercedes-Benz. Thus, this partnership between the global lifestyle brand and Formula 1 team is totally unexpected.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing collection features two SKUs and exclusive Jibbitz charms. Crocs is really pushing for a race-ready theme with the Crocband Clog. The molded croslite upper, midsole, and heel strap are designed to resemble a sports car. One with a familiar livery and a rear wing. The latter does not guarantee improved handling, though.

Next is the Classic Runner, which is aesthetically the sportier of the two. The co-branding on this model appears on the footbed only, but makes up for it with more Jibbitz charms. Another element that sets it apart from the Crocband Clog is the sawtooth gum rubber outsole. The contrasting red and black enhance the overall presentation.

“A feat of engineering,” claims Crocs. “Speed, precision, comfort. The Oracle Red Bull Racing collection was developed with form and function in mind and delivers a best-in-class wearing experience whether you’re headed to the track or watching the race from home.” These are due to launch next week.

Images courtesy of Crocs