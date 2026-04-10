For the longest time, Casio’s wristwatches have remained true to basic timekeeping. Gradually, its digital models started to incorporate cool features that virtually turned them into versatile tool watches. Since smartwatches are now mainstream, the Japanese company is also upgrading its catalog with fresh functionalities. The G-SHOCK MOVE series drops two new references for users with an active lifestyle.

Apart from smartphone connectivity and flexible personalization options, the modern consumer chooses wearables for a specific reason. The latest SKUs from every brand ship with health monitoring capabilities. As people become more mindful of their overall well-being, they track health metrics such as stress, sleep, oxygen levels, recovery time, and heart rate.

The G-SHOCK MOVE collection is available in Silver (GMH5600-1) and Gold (GMH5600-9) tones. Fans of old-school silhouettes will love the familiar silhouette. You have a 51.5 mm × 44 mm × 16.5 mm octagonal stainless steel case, alongside a bio-based resin band. From the official images, the buckles also match the case’s metallic hue.

Similar to other units that carry the badge, it’s shock-resistant and water-resistant up to depths of 656 feet. As we hinted earlier, flip this timepiece over, and you’ll see an optical heart rate monitor. Real-time data is displayed on the Memory in Pixel (MIP) LCD, which also shows other information, including timekeeping, date, alarm, timer, and more.

Furthermore, the accelerometer keeps count of your walks, runs, and other fitness routines. Unfortunately, unlike the others in Casio’s standard G-SHOCK lineup, the G-SHOCK MOVE requires charging. It uses a proprietary magnetic pogo pin connector to interface with the watch. It might not be a full replacement for a smartwatch, but it’s a great alternative if you just need basic health tracking.

Images courtesy Casio/G-SHOCK