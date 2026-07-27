Breguet celebrates the 225th anniversary of an extremely intricate regulating mechanism developed by Abraham-Louis Breguet in 1801. As a tribute to the tourbillon patent, which was granted to the brand’s founder, the watchmaker presents a series of commemorative luxury timepieces. Among these, the Tradition Tourbillon 7047 is our favorite in the collection.

This elegant timekeeping instrument is mostly clad in a bold shade of blue contrasting the natural tones of platinum. Its round metal case measures 40 mm x 16 mm, with a lug size listed at 22 mm. Equally notable, a quick comparison of reference: 7047PT/YY/5ZU SL against the standard variant shows a clear distinction in color.

If you prefer a subtler hue, choose reference: 7047PT/1Y/9ZU. Circling back to the limited edition Tradition Tourbillon 7047, it boasts a 3-BAR (approximately 100 feet) water-resistance rating. Also, it’s a remarkable feature given the non-screw-down crown and sapphire exhibition case back.

“The collection’s distinctive architecture makes it possible to admire the tourbillon and the fusee-chain atop the plate at any time,” as the product page reads. Flipping to the front, we’re looking at a dial with a blue “Grand Feu” enamel coating. Adorning the glossy backdrop are Breguet’s Arabic numeral hour markers.

Meanwhile, indicating the time are white gold Breguet hollow apple hands. A power reserve indicator takes up the space at 10 o’clock, while the signature regulating system is between 1 o’clock and 2 o’clock. Behind the precision timekeeping is an in-house Movement 569 manual caliber.

At 499 components, it measures about 36 mm x 10.8 mm and runs for 55 hours when fully wound, and operates at a frequency of 2.5 GHz. Finally, each of the 25 Tradition Tourbillon 7047 includes a rubber strap with a platinum three-blade deployant clasp closure.

Images courtesy of Breguet